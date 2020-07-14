Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on APLT shares. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Applied Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th.

In other news, CEO Shoshana Shendelman sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total transaction of $5,337,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,014,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,698,013.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Leslie D. Funtleyder sold 817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $30,449.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,983.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 241,246 shares of company stock worth $10,147,000. Insiders own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 1,385.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 171.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Applied Therapeutics by 121.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 20.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 225.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:APLT opened at $30.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $674.30 million, a P/E ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.13. Applied Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.36 and a twelve month high of $57.39.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.23. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Therapeutics will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy.

