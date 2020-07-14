Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th.

Luna Innovations stock opened at $5.05 on Tuesday. Luna Innovations has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $9.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.03 and its 200 day moving average is $6.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.70 million, a PE ratio of 56.06 and a beta of 1.05.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Luna Innovations had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $17.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.01 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Luna Innovations will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. THB Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Luna Innovations in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,798,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Luna Innovations during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,789,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Luna Innovations by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 469,239 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 135,969 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Luna Innovations during the 4th quarter worth $769,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations during the 4th quarter valued at $755,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

About Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic sensing, and test and measurement products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products and Licensing, and Technology Development. The Products and Licensing segment offers fiber optic sensing products, as well as test and measurement products to monitor the integrity of fiber optic network components and sub-assemblies, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and distributed sensing systems comprising optical distributed sensor interrogator sensing solution with multiple sensors whose inputs are integrated through a fiber optic network and software.

