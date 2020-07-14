SAP SE (ETR:SAP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on Jul 14th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

SAP SE (ETR:SAP) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and nineteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €130.59 ($146.73).

SAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Nord/LB set a €122.00 ($137.08) target price on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €135.00 ($151.69) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €132.00 ($148.31) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays set a €158.00 ($177.53) target price on shares of SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, HSBC set a €130.00 ($146.07) price target on shares of SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th.

ETR SAP opened at €137.52 ($154.52) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.19 billion and a PE ratio of 38.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €119.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €114.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.36. SAP has a 12 month low of €82.13 ($92.28) and a 12 month high of €129.60 ($145.62).

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You

Analyst Recommendations for SAP (ETR:SAP)

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Morphic Holding Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts
Morphic Holding Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts
Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Tate & Lyle PLC
Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Tate & Lyle PLC
Applied Therapeutics Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages
Applied Therapeutics Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages
Luna Innovations Incorporated Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts
Luna Innovations Incorporated Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts
SAP SE Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages
SAP SE Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages
Elementis plc Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages
Elementis plc Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report