SAP SE (ETR:SAP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

SAP SE (ETR:SAP) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and nineteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €130.59 ($146.73).

SAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Nord/LB set a €122.00 ($137.08) target price on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €135.00 ($151.69) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €132.00 ($148.31) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays set a €158.00 ($177.53) target price on shares of SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, HSBC set a €130.00 ($146.07) price target on shares of SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th.

Get SAP alerts:

ETR SAP opened at €137.52 ($154.52) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.19 billion and a PE ratio of 38.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €119.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €114.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.36. SAP has a 12 month low of €82.13 ($92.28) and a 12 month high of €129.60 ($145.62).

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.