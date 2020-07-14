Elementis plc (LON:ELM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Elementis plc (LON:ELM) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 95.67 ($1.18).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ELM. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Elementis in a report on Monday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Elementis from GBX 153 ($1.88) to GBX 55 ($0.68) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Elementis from GBX 75 ($0.92) to GBX 100 ($1.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Elementis from GBX 186 ($2.29) to GBX 99 ($1.22) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Elementis to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 115 ($1.42) to GBX 65 ($0.80) in a report on Tuesday, April 7th.

LON:ELM opened at GBX 69.05 ($0.85) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.58 million and a P/E ratio of 8.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 67.41 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 92.05. Elementis has a 52 week low of GBX 18.07 ($0.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 185.70 ($2.29).

Elementis plc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals in North and South America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Products and Chromium segments. The Specialty Products segment offers functional additives to the personal care, coatings, and energy end markets, as well as oilfield and construction sectors.

