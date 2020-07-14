Brokers Issue Forecasts for Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TCYMF)

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Tingyi (Cayman Islands) in a research report issued on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yuan expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tingyi (Cayman Islands) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th.

TCYMF opened at $1.70 on Monday. Tingyi has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.68.

