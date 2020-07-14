M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $3.20 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of M&T Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.16.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 11.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.35 EPS.

MTB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on M&T Bank from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $148.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Compass Point dropped their target price on M&T Bank from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. M&T Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.32.

Shares of MTB opened at $101.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. M&T Bank has a fifty-two week low of $85.09 and a fifty-two week high of $174.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.05. The company has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total value of $112,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,512.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 49.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 31.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

