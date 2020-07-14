M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $3.20 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Posted by on Jul 14th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of M&T Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.16.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 11.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.35 EPS.

MTB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on M&T Bank from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $148.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Compass Point dropped their target price on M&T Bank from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. M&T Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.32.

Shares of MTB opened at $101.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. M&T Bank has a fifty-two week low of $85.09 and a fifty-two week high of $174.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.05. The company has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total value of $112,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,512.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 49.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 31.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

Recommended Story: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Earnings History and Estimates for M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB)

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Morphic Holding Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts
Morphic Holding Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts
Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Tate & Lyle PLC
Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Tate & Lyle PLC
Applied Therapeutics Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages
Applied Therapeutics Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages
Luna Innovations Incorporated Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts
Luna Innovations Incorporated Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts
SAP SE Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages
SAP SE Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages
Elementis plc Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages
Elementis plc Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report