Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Wells Fargo & Co’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report issued on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.96.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research raised Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Compass Point cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.52.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock opened at $25.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $104.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.11 and its 200-day moving average is $35.36. Wells Fargo & Co has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 14.52%. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 72.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

