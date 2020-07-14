FY2021 Earnings Forecast for COVESTRO AG/S (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

COVESTRO AG/S (OTCMKTS:COVTY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of COVESTRO AG/S in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.64. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for COVESTRO AG/S’s FY2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

COVTY has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of COVESTRO AG/S in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered COVESTRO AG/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of COVESTRO AG/S in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded COVESTRO AG/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of COVESTRO AG/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. COVESTRO AG/S has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

COVESTRO AG/S stock opened at $20.14 on Monday. COVESTRO AG/S has a 52 week low of $13.18 and a 52 week high of $26.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.88.

About COVESTRO AG/S

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

