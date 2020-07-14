Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.08) Per Share

Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Prothena in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.08) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.44). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Prothena’s FY2022 earnings at ($2.44) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.46) EPS.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.02). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 28.71% and a negative net margin of 10,452.67%. The company had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.23 million.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PRTA. BidaskClub cut shares of Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Prothena in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. ValuEngine cut Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTA opened at $11.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.85. Prothena has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $17.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 21.05 and a quick ratio of 21.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Prothena by 1,429.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Prothena by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Prothena during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 58.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 10,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Prothena in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

