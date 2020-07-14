Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Virtu Financial Inc Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Virtu Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.49. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Virtu Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.55 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 38.58%. Virtu Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 176.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on VIRT. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Virtu Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $23.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.06.

VIRT stock opened at $24.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18 and a beta of -0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.88. Virtu Financial has a 52 week low of $14.94 and a 52 week high of $26.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.38%.

In related news, major shareholder Sector Pension Investme Public sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $159,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,669,062 shares in the company, valued at $265,471,160.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek sold 5,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $127,050,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,510,133 shares of company stock valued at $286,546,536. Company insiders own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. 63.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

Read More: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.