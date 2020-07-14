Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Lifted by Wedbush (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 9th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the retailer will earn ($0.18) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.68). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.04) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.70.

Shares of NASDAQ BBBY opened at $7.73 on Monday. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $17.79. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 8th. The retailer reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.54). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 11.52% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBBY. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 6.2% during the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 12,318,479 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $51,861,000 after acquiring an additional 720,037 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 613.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,640,709 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $45,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270,568 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 149.5% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 2,634,195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,608 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,426,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 7.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,877,111 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,902,000 after buying an additional 129,357 shares in the last quarter.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

