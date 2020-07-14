Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Lifted by Wedbush (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Posted by on Jul 14th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 9th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the retailer will earn ($0.18) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.68). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.04) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.70.

Shares of NASDAQ BBBY opened at $7.73 on Monday. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $17.79. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 8th. The retailer reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.54). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 11.52% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBBY. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 6.2% during the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 12,318,479 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $51,861,000 after acquiring an additional 720,037 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 613.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,640,709 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $45,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270,568 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 149.5% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 2,634,195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,608 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,426,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 7.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,877,111 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,902,000 after buying an additional 129,357 shares in the last quarter.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Earnings History and Estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Virtu Financial Inc Cut by Jefferies Financial Group
Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Virtu Financial Inc Cut by Jefferies Financial Group
Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Lifted by Wedbush
Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Lifted by Wedbush
Insignia Systems Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.74
Insignia Systems Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.74
CENTRAIS ELETRI/S Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.80
CENTRAIS ELETRI/S Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.80
McKay Securities Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $222.11
McKay Securities Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $222.11
Go-Ahead Group Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt
Go-Ahead Group Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report