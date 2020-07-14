Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.74

Posted by on Jul 14th, 2020

Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.74 and traded as low as $0.74. Insignia Systems shares last traded at $0.96, with a volume of 4,461,400 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 0.43.

Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Insignia Systems had a negative net margin of 22.27% and a negative return on equity of 21.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 million during the quarter.

About Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG)

Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store marketing solutions to partners and clients that consist of consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, and marketing agencies. The company's product solutions include in-store signage solutions, merchandising solutions, promotion solutions, and digital solutions.

