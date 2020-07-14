McKay Securities (LON:MCKS) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $222.11

Shares of McKay Securities plc (LON:MCKS) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $222.11 and traded as low as $191.46. McKay Securities shares last traded at $192.25, with a volume of 3,228 shares traded.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MCKS. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.58) price target on shares of McKay Securities in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.58) target price on shares of McKay Securities in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $181.22 million and a PE ratio of 22.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.55, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 6.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 192.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 222.11.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th will be issued a GBX 4.40 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.1%. This is an increase from McKay Securities’s previous dividend of $2.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. McKay Securities’s payout ratio is presently 81.40%.

McKay Securities Company Profile (LON:MCKS)

McKay Securities PLC is a commercial property investment company with Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) status, listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. It specialises in the development and refurbishment of good quality office and industrial buildings within established and proven markets of central London and South East England.

