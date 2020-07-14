Go-Ahead Group (LON:GOG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Go-Ahead Group (LON:GOG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GOG. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Go-Ahead Group from GBX 2,050 ($25.23) to GBX 1,230 ($15.14) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($16.61) price objective (down previously from GBX 1,500 ($18.46)) on shares of Go-Ahead Group in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Go-Ahead Group to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 2,160 ($26.58) to GBX 1,710 ($21.04) in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Go-Ahead Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,740 ($21.41).

Shares of LON GOG opened at GBX 695 ($8.55) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 359.21, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 986.26 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,449.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95. Go-Ahead Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 390.20 ($4.80) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,308.91 ($28.41).

In other Go-Ahead Group news, insider Elodie Brian acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,205 ($14.83) per share, for a total transaction of £30,125 ($37,072.36). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,527 shares of company stock worth $3,042,794.

Go-Ahead Group Company Profile

The Go-Ahead Group plc provides bus and rail passenger transportation services in the United Kingdom and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Regional Bus, London Bus, and Rail. The company also offers rail replacement and other contracted services. It serves the department for transport, and transport for London.

