Telecom plus (LON:TEP) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,398.02

Posted by on Jul 14th, 2020

Telecom plus PLC (LON:TEP) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1,398.02 and traded as low as $1,345.20. Telecom plus shares last traded at $1,388.00, with a volume of 76,411 shares traded.

Several research firms have issued reports on TEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Telecom plus from GBX 1,250 ($15.38) to GBX 1,400 ($17.23) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($17.84) target price (up from GBX 1,350 ($16.61)) on shares of Telecom plus in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, FinnCap cut their target price on shares of Telecom plus from GBX 1,390 ($17.11) to GBX 1,250 ($15.38) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,430.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,398.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.40, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 30 ($0.37) per share. This represents a yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from Telecom plus’s previous dividend of $27.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Telecom plus’s payout ratio is 124.73%.

In related news, insider Melvin Lawson acquired 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,350 ($16.61) per share, with a total value of £9,450,000 ($11,629,337.93).

Telecom plus Company Profile (LON:TEP)

Telecom Plus PLC provides a range of utility services to residential and small business customers in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Customer Acquisition and Customer Management. The Customer Acquisition segment sells a range of equipment, such as mobile phone handsets and wireless Internet routers.

