Forterra (LON:FORT) PT Lowered to GBX 234 at Deutsche Bank

Forterra (LON:FORT) had its price target reduced by analysts at Deutsche Bank from GBX 340 ($4.18) to GBX 234 ($2.88) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.29% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Forterra from GBX 307 ($3.78) to GBX 233 ($2.87) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Forterra in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Forterra from GBX 220 ($2.71) to GBX 200 ($2.46) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Forterra has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 271.40 ($3.34).

Shares of LON:FORT opened at GBX 179.60 ($2.21) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.65 million and a PE ratio of 7.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 199.54 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 261.95. Forterra has a twelve month low of GBX 157.40 ($1.94) and a twelve month high of GBX 407.50 ($5.01).

In other news, insider Stephen Harrison bought 1,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 175 ($2.15) per share, with a total value of £2,002 ($2,463.70).

About Forterra

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

