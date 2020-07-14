Peel Hunt Reiterates “Under Review” Rating for Non-Standard Finance (LON:NSF)

Non-Standard Finance (LON:NSF)‘s stock had its “under review” rating restated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NSF. Liberum Capital cut their price target on Non-Standard Finance from GBX 47 ($0.58) to GBX 24 ($0.30) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Non-Standard Finance in a report on Monday, June 29th.

Shares of Non-Standard Finance stock opened at GBX 5.12 ($0.06) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 9.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 17.22. The company has a market cap of $16.00 million and a P/E ratio of -0.21. Non-Standard Finance has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5.20 ($0.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 45.44 ($0.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.91, a quick ratio of 12.47 and a current ratio of 12.53.

In related news, insider Heather McGregor acquired 6,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of £471.87 ($580.69).

About Non-Standard Finance

Non-Standard Finance plc engages in the unsecured credit business in the United Kingdom. It provides home credit loans; branch-based unsecured consumer loans; and guarantor loans. Non-Standard Finance plc was founded in 2014 and is based in Morley, the United Kingdom.

