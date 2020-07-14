DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

DFS Furniture (LON:DFS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on DFS. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of DFS Furniture from GBX 290 ($3.57) to GBX 175 ($2.15) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DFS Furniture in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 231 ($2.84).

Shares of LON DFS opened at GBX 155 ($1.91) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $386.63 million and a P/E ratio of 73.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 168.85 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 200.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 351.63. DFS Furniture has a 1-year low of GBX 101.80 ($1.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 302 ($3.72).

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails a range of sofas, upholstered furniture, and other living room furniture products in the United Kingdom and Europe. As of July 30, 2018, it operated a network of 116 DFS stores, as well as 44 stores with converted warehouse space.

