Deutsche Bank Reiterates Sell Rating for Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS)

Several other research firms also recently commented on RBS. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 165 ($2.03) to GBX 160 ($1.97) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 280 ($3.45) to GBX 225 ($2.77) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group raised shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 150 ($1.85) to GBX 145 ($1.78) in a research report on Monday, May 4th. HSBC reduced their price target on Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 140 ($1.72) to GBX 130 ($1.60) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 150 ($1.85) to GBX 110 ($1.35) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 193.86 ($2.39).

Shares of LON RBS opened at GBX 122.55 ($1.51) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 120.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 156.89. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a 52 week low of GBX 2.23 ($0.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 265 ($3.26). The stock has a market cap of $14.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45.

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

