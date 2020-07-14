Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $16.14

Shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.14 and traded as low as $14.04. Kelly Services shares last traded at $14.04, with a volume of 710 shares changing hands.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.64 and its 200-day moving average is $16.14. The company has a market capitalization of $552.74 million, a PE ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
About Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB)
Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.
