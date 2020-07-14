Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Receives Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on STAN. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Monday, April 27th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Standard Chartered to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 520 ($6.40) to GBX 500 ($6.15) in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 590 ($7.26) to GBX 550 ($6.77) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. HSBC raised shares of Standard Chartered to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 590 ($7.26) to GBX 480 ($5.91) in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Standard Chartered to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 438 ($5.39) to GBX 575 ($7.08) in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 579.60 ($7.13).

STAN opened at GBX 444.30 ($5.47) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 422.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 514.64. The company has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion and a PE ratio of 9.28. Standard Chartered has a 1 year low of GBX 368.40 ($4.53) and a 1 year high of GBX 742.60 ($9.14).

In other Standard Chartered news, insider Bill Winters sold 16,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 391 ($4.81), for a total transaction of £64,397.70 ($79,248.95). Also, insider Byron Elmer Grote bought 2,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 470 ($5.78) per share, with a total value of £11,500.90 ($14,153.21).

Standard Chartered PLC., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, securities services, and trade financing products.

