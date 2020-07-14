Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $4.39 Per Share

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) – Seaport Global Securities issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 8th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Mitchell forecasts that the investment management company will earn $4.39 per share for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $261.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Goldman Sachs Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $4.90 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $5.81 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $18.20 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $5.44 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $5.21 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $6.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $7.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $23.75 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank set a $160.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.32.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $208.88 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.81. Goldman Sachs Group has a fifty-two week low of $130.85 and a fifty-two week high of $250.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.28. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.71 earnings per share. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GS. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,998 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 88,776 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,538 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,235 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

