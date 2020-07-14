Deutsche Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK)

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 160 ($1.97) to GBX 110 ($1.35) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Virgin Money UK to a “sector performer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 180 ($2.22) to GBX 100 ($1.23) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($1.97) price target (down previously from GBX 170 ($2.09)) on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Virgin Money UK from GBX 120 ($1.48) to GBX 130 ($1.60) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 153.56 ($1.89).

LON VMUK opened at GBX 94.16 ($1.16) on Tuesday. Virgin Money UK has a 1-year low of GBX 46.10 ($0.57) and a 1-year high of GBX 222.10 ($2.73). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 94.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 120.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and a PE ratio of -4.96.

Virgin Money UK PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides retail and business banking products and services to individuals and businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, B, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. It operates through SME Banking and Retail Banking segments. The SME Banking segment offers a range of banking products and services, including business current accounts; and secured and unsecured term loans, business overdrafts, and invoice and asset financing products and services.

