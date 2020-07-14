Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Receives Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 45 ($0.55) price objective on Lloyds Banking Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 50 ($0.62) to GBX 45 ($0.55) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 34 ($0.42) to GBX 35 ($0.43) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 60 ($0.74) to GBX 40 ($0.49) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, HSBC set a GBX 43 ($0.53) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 47.79 ($0.59).

LLOY stock opened at GBX 30.64 ($0.38) on Tuesday. Lloyds Banking Group has a twelve month low of GBX 25.68 ($0.32) and a twelve month high of GBX 73.66 ($0.91). The company has a market cap of $21.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 31.82 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 41.50.

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

