Deutsche Bank Trims Barclays (LON:BARC) Target Price to GBX 135

Barclays (LON:BARC) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank from GBX 208 ($2.56) to GBX 135 ($1.66) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 150 ($1.85) price objective on Barclays and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 135 ($1.66) to GBX 120 ($1.48) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 160 ($1.97) target price on shares of Barclays and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 185 ($2.28) to GBX 125 ($1.54) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.35) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 152.14 ($1.87).

Shares of LON:BARC opened at GBX 119.56 ($1.47) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 117.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 130.73. Barclays has a 12-month low of GBX 73.04 ($0.90) and a 12-month high of GBX 192.99 ($2.37). The firm has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.31.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, including retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

