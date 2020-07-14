IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $18.95

IF Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:IROQ)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.95 and traded as low as $17.00. IF Bancorp shares last traded at $17.00, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $59.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.95.
IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. IF Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.76 million during the quarter.
About IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ)
IF Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial solutions to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.
