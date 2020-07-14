IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $18.95

IF Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:IROQ)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.95 and traded as low as $17.00. IF Bancorp shares last traded at $17.00, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $59.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.95.

IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. IF Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.76 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IF Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in IF Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:IROQ) by 2,177.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,279 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.10% of IF Bancorp worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

IF Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial solutions to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

