Jadestone Energy’s (JSE) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Jadestone Energy (LON:JSE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Jadestone Energy from GBX 110 ($1.35) to GBX 120 ($1.48) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st.

JSE stock opened at GBX 72 ($0.89) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 60.83 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 61.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.69. The stock has a market cap of $331.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29. Jadestone Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 27.10 ($0.33) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 444.20 ($5.47).

In other news, insider Dennis McShane acquired 26,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 4,350 ($53.53) per share, with a total value of £1,157,535 ($1,424,483.14).

About Jadestone Energy

Jadestone Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, development, and exploration and appraisal activities in Australia, Indonesia, Vietnam, and the Philippines. Its two producing assets include the Stag Oilfield located in the Carnarvon Basin, offshore Western Australia with a total proved and probable reserves of 17.1 million barrels of oil; and the Ogan Komering production sharing contract located onshore South Sumatra, Indonesia.

