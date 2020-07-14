Oilex (LON:OEX) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.13

Posted by on Jul 14th, 2020

Oilex Ltd. (LON:OEX)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.13 and traded as low as $0.10. Oilex shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 8,559,364 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 million and a PE ratio of -0.53.

About Oilex (LON:OEX)

Oilex Ltd engages in the exploration for, appraisal, development, production, and sale of oil and gas in Australia, India, and Indonesia. It primarily holds 45% interest in the Cambay field located in the Cambay basin, onshore Gujarat, India. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

