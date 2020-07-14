Countrywide (LON:CWD) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $169.88

Countrywide PLC (LON:CWD) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $169.88 and traded as low as $107.71. Countrywide shares last traded at $112.00, with a volume of 680,920 shares traded.

CWD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Countrywide in a report on Friday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Countrywide in a research report on Thursday, April 30th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 99.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 169.88. The company has a market cap of $37.86 million and a PE ratio of -0.88.

Countrywide plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential estate agency and property services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Sales and Lettings, Financial Services, and Business to Business (B2B) segments. The company offers surveying services, including valuation panel management services, residential valuations, and surveys for mortgage lenders; provides leasehold, commercial, relocation, and residential property management services; and sells residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural properties, as well as land through public auction.

