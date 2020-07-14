Southern Michigan Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SOMC) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $31.75

Shares of Southern Michigan Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SOMC) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $31.75 and traded as low as $28.50. Southern Michigan Bancorp shares last traded at $28.50, with a volume of 320 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.75. The company has a market capitalization of $66.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.56.

Get Southern Michigan Bancorp alerts:

Southern Michigan Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SOMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.22 million for the quarter. Southern Michigan Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 20.29%.

Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Michigan Bank & Trust that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, institutions, and governmental agencies primarily in the southern Michigan communities. Its deposit products include interest and non-interest checking, passbook savings, and various types of money market accounts; time, savings, and demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Read More: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Southern Michigan Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Michigan Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.