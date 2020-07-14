Renew (LON:RNWH) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $469.36

Shares of Renew Holdings Plc (LON:RNWH) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $469.36 and traded as low as $441.90. Renew shares last traded at $457.00, with a volume of 22,230 shares.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RNWH shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Renew in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Renew in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Renew in a research note on Friday, June 19th.

Get Renew alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 461.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 469.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.86. The company has a market capitalization of $359.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60.

Renew (LON:RNWH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported GBX 20.06 ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Renew Holdings Plc will post 3915.0001216 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stephanie Hazell purchased 4,476 shares of Renew stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 447 ($5.50) per share, for a total transaction of £20,007.72 ($24,621.86).

Renew Company Profile (LON:RNWH)

Renew Holdings plc provides multidisciplinary engineering services to the energy, environmental, infrastructure, and specialist building sectors in the United Kingdom. Its services in the energy sector include operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering; nuclear decommissioning and decontamination; and specialist fabrication and manufacturing.

Featured Article: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Renew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.