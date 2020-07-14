American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.78

Shares of American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.78 and traded as low as $9.29. American Realty Investors shares last traded at $9.84, with a volume of 6,700 shares.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of American Realty Investors from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th.

Get American Realty Investors alerts:

The company has a market cap of $157.41 million, a P/E ratio of -22.88 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 14.81 and a quick ratio of 14.81.

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $11.92 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARL. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of American Realty Investors by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of American Realty Investors by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in American Realty Investors by 246.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in American Realty Investors by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

About American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL)

American Realty Investors, Inc acquires, develops, and owns residential and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for American Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.