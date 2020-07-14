Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.02

Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.02 and traded as low as $1.63. Atlantic American shares last traded at $1.68, with a volume of 2,100 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $34.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.02.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $39.41 million for the quarter. Atlantic American had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a negative return on equity of 6.17%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Atlantic American stock. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 46,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of Atlantic American at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME)

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

