Greencore Group (LON:GNC) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $186.45

Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $186.45 and traded as low as $113.06. Greencore Group shares last traded at $119.20, with a volume of 1,664,538 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt dropped their price target on Greencore Group from GBX 140 ($1.72) to GBX 130 ($1.60) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Greencore Group from GBX 165 ($2.03) to GBX 145 ($1.78) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Greencore Group from GBX 225 ($2.77) to GBX 210 ($2.58) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on shares of Greencore Group from GBX 270 ($3.32) to GBX 245 ($3.02) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 192.50 ($2.37).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.74, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 132.64 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 186.45.

In other news, insider Paul Joseph Drechsler bought 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 137 ($1.69) per share, with a total value of £50,690 ($62,380.01). Also, insider Emma Hynes purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 126 ($1.55) per share, with a total value of £18,900 ($23,258.68).

Greencore Group plc manufactures and sells various convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom. The company provides sandwiches, sushi, salads, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, frozen Yorkshire puddings, cakes, and desserts. It also trades in Irish ingredients; and invests in properties.

