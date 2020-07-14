GCP Infrastructure Investments (LON:GCP) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $117.76

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (LON:GCP) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $117.76 and traded as low as $112.40. GCP Infrastructure Investments shares last traded at $114.40, with a volume of 1,321,229 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31. The company has a quick ratio of 434.82, a current ratio of 434.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 113.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 117.76.

About GCP Infrastructure Investments (LON:GCP)

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited is a closed-ended investment company. The Fund’s investment objectives are to provide its shareholders with regular, sustained, long-term distributions and to preserve the capital value of its investment assets over the long term, by generating exposure to subordinated private finance initiative (PFI) debt and/or similar assets.

