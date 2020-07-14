Digirad (NASDAQ:DRAD) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.04

Shares of Digirad Co. (NASDAQ:DRAD) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.04 and traded as low as $2.60. Digirad shares last traded at $2.66, with a volume of 228,985 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Digirad from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

The company has a market cap of $13.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.04.

Digirad (NASDAQ:DRAD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $28.86 million for the quarter. Digirad had a negative net margin of 4.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%.

In other Digirad news, Director Mitchell I. Quain bought 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.24 per share, for a total transaction of $49,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,478 shares in the company, valued at $95,150.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Noble bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.24 per share, for a total transaction of $44,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,498.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 44,000 shares of company stock worth $98,560 over the last 90 days. 12.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Digirad (NASDAQ:DRAD)

Digirad Corporation provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Diagnostic Services, Mobile Healthcare, and Diagnostic Imaging. The Diagnostic Services segment provides nuclear and ultrasound imaging services to physicians who perform nuclear imaging, echocardiography, vascular or general ultrasound tests, imaging systems, radiopharmaceuticals, and licensing services.

