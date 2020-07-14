Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.48

Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.48 and traded as low as $4.88. Communications Systems shares last traded at $4.99, with a volume of 18,522 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Communications Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Communications Systems in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Communications Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.48. The company has a market capitalization of $46.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.11.

Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.18. Communications Systems had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $9.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 million. Analysts forecast that Communications Systems, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Communications Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JCS. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Communications Systems by 0.9% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 307,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Communications Systems by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 722,138 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after buying an additional 45,964 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Communications Systems during the 1st quarter worth $1,927,000. EAM Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Communications Systems by 4.2% during the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 118,046 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 4,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Communications Systems in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. 42.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Communications Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity infrastructure products for broadband and voice communications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Transition Networks segment designs, assembles, and markets media converters, NIDs, network interface cards, Ethernet switches, small form factor pluggable modules, and other connectivity products under the Transition Networks brand name.

