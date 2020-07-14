Reliv International (NASDAQ:RELV) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.55

Reliv International, Inc (NASDAQ:RELV) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.55 and traded as low as $3.51. Reliv International shares last traded at $3.63, with a volume of 2,100 shares.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.67 and a 200 day moving average of $3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $6.18 million, a PE ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 0.21.

Reliv International (NASDAQ:RELV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Reliv International had a negative return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The business had revenue of $10.28 million during the quarter.

Reliv' International, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets nutritional supplements that address basic nutrition, wellness needs, weight management, and sports nutrition. Its nutritional supplements primarily include Reliv Classic and Reliv NOW, which are basic nutritional supplements containing a balanced blend of vitamins, minerals, proteins, and herbs; Innergize!, an isotonic sports supplement in two flavors; FibRestore, a high-fiber and antioxidant supplement; and LunaRich X, a soy concentrate with elevated levels of lunasin in capsule form.

