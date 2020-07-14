Sun Hung Kai Properties (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $13.63

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.63 and traded as low as $12.48. Sun Hung Kai Properties shares last traded at $12.48, with a volume of 81,494 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SUHJY shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sun Hung Kai Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Sun Hung Kai Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Hung Kai Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.88.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited develops, sells, and rents real estate properties in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and Singapore. The company primarily develops and sells properties, including residential estates, industrial buildings, offices, and shopping centers. As of June 30, 2018, its land bank comprised 64.5 million square feet of gross floor area, primarily consists of 50.7 million square feet of properties under development and rest properties for rental purpose.

