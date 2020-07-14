Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $64.33

Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $64.33 and traded as low as $51.58. Speedy Hire shares last traded at $51.60, with a volume of 392,618 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SDY. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Speedy Hire in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Peel Hunt upped their price objective on Speedy Hire from GBX 60 ($0.74) to GBX 65 ($0.80) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 55.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 64.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.84 million and a PE ratio of 16.13.

Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The company reported GBX 5.54 ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 5.40 ($0.07) by GBX 0.14 ($0.00). On average, equities analysts forecast that Speedy Hire Plc will post 277.7737404 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Chris Morgan sold 449,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 59 ($0.73), for a total transaction of £265,082.87 ($326,215.69).

About Speedy Hire (LON:SDY)

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, survey, lifting, rail, safety equipment and ATEX, plant, site and traffic management, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

