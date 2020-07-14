DEWHURST/PAR VTG FPD 0.1 (LON:DWHT) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $949.26

DEWHURST/PAR VTG FPD 0.1 (LON:DWHT)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $949.26 and traded as low as $869.00. DEWHURST/PAR VTG FPD 0.1 shares last traded at $892.50, with a volume of 2,100 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $29.78 million and a P/E ratio of 7.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 889.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 949.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80.

DEWHURST/PAR VTG FPD 0.1 (LON:DWHT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported GBX 20.78 ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a GBX 3.75 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. DEWHURST/PAR VTG FPD 0.1’s payout ratio is 11.60%.

DEWHURST/PAR VTG FPD 0.1 Company Profile (LON:DWHT)

Dewhurst PLC manufactures and sells electrical components and control equipment for industrial and commercial capital goods in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company offers dot matrix displays, encoders and speech products, fixtures, hidden legends, indicators, key switches, keypads, lanterns and gongs, LCD displays, push buttons, switching products, touch panels, and wallraffs, as well as accessories, auxiliaries, destination controls, and transport products under the Dupar brand.

