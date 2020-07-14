Carpetright (LON:CPR) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.34

Shares of Carpetright plc (LON:CPR) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.34 and traded as low as $4.96. Carpetright shares last traded at $4.96, with a volume of 0 shares.

The company has a market cap of $15.05 million and a PE ratio of -0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5.34.

About Carpetright (LON:CPR)

Carpetright plc engages in the retail sale of floor coverings, beds, curtains, and blinds. The company also sells its products through online. It operates 545 stores in the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and the Republic of Ireland. Carpetright plc was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Purfleet, the United Kingdom.

