Carpetright (LON:CPR) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.34

Posted by on Jul 14th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Carpetright plc (LON:CPR) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.34 and traded as low as $4.96. Carpetright shares last traded at $4.96, with a volume of 0 shares.

The company has a market cap of $15.05 million and a PE ratio of -0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5.34.

About Carpetright (LON:CPR)

Carpetright plc engages in the retail sale of floor coverings, beds, curtains, and blinds. The company also sells its products through online. It operates 545 stores in the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and the Republic of Ireland. Carpetright plc was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Purfleet, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Carpetright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpetright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Virtu Financial Inc Cut by Jefferies Financial Group
Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Virtu Financial Inc Cut by Jefferies Financial Group
Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Lifted by Wedbush
Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Lifted by Wedbush
Insignia Systems Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.74
Insignia Systems Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.74
CENTRAIS ELETRI/S Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.80
CENTRAIS ELETRI/S Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.80
McKay Securities Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $222.11
McKay Securities Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $222.11
Go-Ahead Group Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt
Go-Ahead Group Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report