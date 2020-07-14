Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.91

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.91 and traded as low as $0.69. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. shares last traded at $0.71, with a volume of 136,600 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $20.67 million, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.91.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.00 million. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 15.36%. Research analysts anticipate that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTHR. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 17,050 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the first quarter worth $51,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 451,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 51,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 3,676.4% during the first quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 209,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,032,000 after buying an additional 203,634 shares during the period. 22.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite worldwide. The company offers near-colorless moissanite jewels cut in various shapes, including round, square brilliant, princess, cushion, radiant, pear, marquise, heart, and oval in sizes ranging from approximately 1.3 to 12 millimeters.

