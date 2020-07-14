Filtronic (LON:FTC) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.64

Filtronic Plc (LON:FTC)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.64 and traded as low as $8.26. Filtronic shares last traded at $8.50, with a volume of 77,999 shares traded.

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Filtronic in a research note on Monday, July 6th.

The company has a market cap of $18.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 8.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 8.64.

Filtronic plc designs and manufactures customized radio frequency, microwave, and millimeter wave components and subsystems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Filtronic Wireless and Filtronic Broadband. It offers E-band and V-band transceiver modules; GaN amplifiers, including point-to-point backhaul radio links and power amplifiers; microwave and millimeter-wave filters and diplexers; E-band power amplifiers; and ultra-high capacity data links.

