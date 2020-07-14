IKONICS (NASDAQ:IKNX) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.27

IKONICS Co. (NASDAQ:IKNX)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.27 and traded as low as $3.20. IKONICS shares last traded at $3.30, with a volume of 9,500 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 million, a P/E ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Get IKONICS alerts:

IKONICS (NASDAQ:IKNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. IKONICS had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 million for the quarter.

IKONICS Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells photosensitive liquids and films for screen printing, awards and recognition, and dye sublimation markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Domestic, Export, IKONICS Imaging, Digital Texturing Technology, and Advanced Material Solutions.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for IKONICS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IKONICS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.