China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.89

Shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc (NASDAQ:CJJD) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.89 and traded as low as $1.37. China Jo-Jo Drugstores shares last traded at $1.38, with a volume of 2,640,800 shares.
Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.
The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.45 million, a PE ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 0.63.
About China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD)
China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.
