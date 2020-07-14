China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.89

Shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc (NASDAQ:CJJD) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.89 and traded as low as $1.37. China Jo-Jo Drugstores shares last traded at $1.38, with a volume of 2,640,800 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.45 million, a PE ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 0.63.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Jo-Jo Drugstores stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc (NASDAQ:CJJD) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 957,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 131,896 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.91% of China Jo-Jo Drugstores worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 18.06% of the company’s stock.

About China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD)

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

