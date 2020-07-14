Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.67

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd (NASDAQ:JCTCF)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.67 and traded as low as $6.50. Jewett-Cameron Trading shares last traded at $6.70, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.67. The company has a market cap of $23.32 million, a P/E ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.71.
Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Jewett-Cameron Trading had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $7.62 million during the quarter.
About Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF)
Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes specialty metal products; and distributes wood products to home centers and other retailers primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Industrial Wood Products; Lawn, Garden, Pet and Other; Seed Processing and Sales; and Industrial Tools and Clamps.
