Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.67

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd (NASDAQ:JCTCF)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.67 and traded as low as $6.50. Jewett-Cameron Trading shares last traded at $6.70, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.67. The company has a market cap of $23.32 million, a P/E ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.71.

Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Jewett-Cameron Trading had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $7.62 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd (NASDAQ:JCTCF) by 46.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,107 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned 0.92% of Jewett-Cameron Trading worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 43.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF)

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes specialty metal products; and distributes wood products to home centers and other retailers primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Industrial Wood Products; Lawn, Garden, Pet and Other; Seed Processing and Sales; and Industrial Tools and Clamps.

