Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.26

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.26 and traded as low as $11.50. Air T shares last traded at $11.50, with a volume of 800 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Air T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Get Air T alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.70 and a 200-day moving average of $15.26. The stock has a market cap of $33.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 26th. The transportation company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Air T had a net margin of 3.12% and a negative return on equity of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $65.60 million for the quarter.

Air T Company Profile (NASDAQ:AIRT)

Air T, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and ground support services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2018, this segment had 79 aircrafts under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Air T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.