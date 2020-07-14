NEXT (LON:NXT) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5,487.04

Shares of NEXT plc (LON:NXT) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5,487.04 and traded as low as $4,640.00. NEXT shares last traded at $4,717.00, with a volume of 246,577 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NXT shares. HSBC raised NEXT to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 7,050 ($86.76) to GBX 5,570 ($68.55) in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Societe Generale lowered shares of NEXT to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 3,998 ($49.20) to GBX 3,522 ($43.34) in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NEXT to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 5,300 ($65.22) to GBX 4,400 ($54.15) in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Friday, May 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 5,335.14 ($65.66).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 565.39, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5,017.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5,487.04.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and/or home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

