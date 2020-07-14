Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.59

Shares of Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.59 and traded as low as $10.00. Taylor Devices shares last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 400 shares traded.

Several research firms have weighed in on TAYD. ValuEngine downgraded Taylor Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. TheStreet raised Taylor Devices from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.14.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Taylor Devices by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Taylor Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. 22.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taylor Devices Company Profile (NASDAQ:TAYD)

Taylor Devices, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include seismic dampers that are designed to ameliorate the effects of earthquake tremors on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes, ships, container ships, railroad cars, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and car stops.

